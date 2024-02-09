Trending:

Nerja unites: Jorge’s tribute for cancer research

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 20:00

A Tiny Warrior's Legacy Lives On Image: Nerja Town Hall

ON February 17, the Cultural Centre Villa de Nerja will host a heartfelt tribute event in memory of the young Jorge, widely known as ‘pollueloguerrero’ (little warrior) on social media, who tragically lost his battle with aggressive childhood cancer in 2022.

Fundraising for Cancer Research

This event aims to honour Jorge’s legacy and raise funds for the Cris Foundation against Cancer, a Madrid-based organisation supporting cancer research since 2010, with a focus on rare and uncommon cancers.

Family and Town Unite

Present at the event’s announcement were Jorge’s mother, Rocío Martín, and grandmother, along with other relatives, joined by the Social Affairs Councillor, Daniel Rivas, and the Culture Councillor, Ana María Muñoz. They were later welcomed by Mayor José Alberto Armijo, who pledged the town’s support for the February 17 event and any future events.

Event Details and Schedule

The tribute will feature two sessions at 5:00 PM and 6:30 PM, showcasing the Sara Jorge Dream Dancers group and hosted by Rocío Delgado. The family expressed gratitude for the collaboration of Nerja’s Council and the support from individuals and organisations making this event possible.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

