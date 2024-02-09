Norway makes waves with ‘polluters pay’ policy

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 18:00
Image: Shutterstock/ GaudiLab
NORWAY is set to revolutionise its coastal aquaculture industry with the introduction of stringent pollution regulations and minimum permit requirements. The country’s Minister for Fisheries and Oceans, Cecilie Myrseth, and Minister for Climate and Environment, Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, jointly announced a shift in aquaculture operations.
The key change involves replacing individual permits with standardised environmental requirements, creating uniformity for all open fish farming facilities in the sea. Myrseth emphasised the positive impact, stating, ‘With these changes, pollution regulations become more predictable, streamlining authorities’ application processing while ensuring environmental protection.’ The new regulations aim to enhance environmental monitoring, enabling authorities to closely track emissions and respond effectively to environmental conditions.
The ministers underscored the principle of ‘polluters pay,’ making it mandatory for aquaculture operators to address environmental issues revealed during investigations is now mandatory.
This means that two years after these new rules are put into action, the old permits that companies use to release pollutants will expire. Instead, everyone will have to follow the same set of basic rules laid out by the government.
To make sure everyone follows these new rules, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, and a government representative will work together to keep an eye on things and make sure companies are doing what they’re supposed to. This big change is Norway’s way of showing how much they care about taking care of the environment while still letting the fish farming industry grow.
In the long run, these regulatory changes are likely to enhance the industry’s reputation for sustainability and responsible practices. The collaboration between authorities and industry stakeholders reflects a shared commitment to fostering a thriving fishing industry while safeguarding Norway’s marine environment for future generations.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
