Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 7:46
Pedalling paradise: Altea gears up to host Costa Blanca bike race. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea.
On June 26, Altea will host the second stage of the Costa Blanca Bike Race, an MTB race divided into four stages attracting cyclists from five continents.
The event offers two modes: Full (four stages) or Half (two stages), allowing participants to compete individually or in pairs.
The race, known for its colourful and important presence in cycling, has chosen Altea as the starting point for the second stage, utilising the emblematic Plaça de l’Església as the departure point.
Sara Soler, the Councillor of Esports in Altea, expressed her pleasure at hosting the race and highlighted the scenic and supportive atmosphere that Altea provides for cyclists.
The race director, Fermín Egido, emphasised the significance of Altea’s inclusion in the event, considering it one of the most emblematic stages on the international scene.
The race typically draws around 600 participants, with a mix of national and international cyclists representing 25 countries.
Egido invited locals and visitors to witness the race, expecting the Altea public to provide enthusiastic support for the cyclists during the event.
