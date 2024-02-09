By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 14:01

Photo: Bandera Rosa

El Secadero in Casares is once again hosting the third edition of the Bandera Rosa (Pink Flag) charity walk, which will be held on Saturday April 6 with registration open now.

The walk is a sporting activity aimed at all ages in which the important thing is to participate and collaborate with the association of patients and relatives of breast cancer.

Every year 3300 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in Andalucia, with a cure rate of over 90% when diagnosed early. Faced with this reality, Bandera Rosa was created to alleviate the lack of help, observed from our own experience, not only at a medical/emotional level, but also to provide comprehensive help in all aspects that occur in the lives of patients and their families after the diagnosis of the disease. Bandera Rosa launch a campaign each year to raise funds for Breast and Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.

This year’s walk will take place at midday from the Plaza de la Paz and the route can be done walking or running. It’s the taking part for a good cause which is important. The registration fee is €3, which will be donated to research and to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of the disease.

The Mayor’s Office is collaborating with this event which aims to be a day of coexistence and awareness of breast cancer. At the end of the walk, participants will be offered a party with a large paella, a performance by the group Malacai and music by DJ Rubén Gómez.

More information and registration is via the Secadero Mayor’s Office, Bandera Rosa, Secadero Gymnasium, Two-Box and Papelería María Jesús.