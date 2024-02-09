Pope Francis receives Mallorca club’s tribute

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 19:07

Mallorcan futsal team meet Pope Francis. Credit: Vatican Media/ConectaBalear/X

Pope Francis was presented with a unique gesture of appreciation from some of Mallorca’s top sportsmen.

On Wednesday, February 7, a delegation from Mallorca Palma Futsal, which included the club’s president Tomeu Quetglas, coach Antonio Vadillo, and team captain Carlos Barron, made their way to the Vatican.

They were part of the weekly audience the Pope holds, welcoming figures and institutions from across the globe. The event marked a memorable moment for both the religious and sports communities.

A sporting gift to the pontiff

Amid the delegation was the Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastia Taltavul, underscoring the significance of the occasion. However, Jose Tirado, the club’s general director, was notably absent due to illness, as reported by the team in a formal statement.

The gifts to Pope Francis included a club t-shirt emblazoned with his name and a club scarf, symbolising the merging of faith and sport.

The Palma futsal team announced on Twitter/X: ‘Yesterday we traveled to the Vatican to accompany @PalmaFutsal before another historical moment.

‘An honor to have been able to witness, in first person, the offering to Pope Francis of the two international titles achieved last year.’

Tomeu Quetglas shared his emotions about the experience, stating, ‘something incredible, very exciting and very impressive.’

This sentiment reflects the profound impact of the encounter, bridging the realms of spiritual leadership and team spirit.