By Anna Ellis
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 16:54
Ritz Hotel Paris hoover drama: Missing €750,000 ring found in unlikely place. Image: Yurasov Valery / Shutterstock.com.
The discovery of a €750,000 ring, which had gone missing at the Ritz hotel in Paris, has brought relief to its owner, a Malaysian businesswoman who was staying at the hotel.
After filing a complaint with the police, suspecting theft, the woman’s ring was eventually found in an unexpected place – the vacuum cleaner.
Security guards at the Ritz stumbled upon the valuable ring lying among the dust in a vacuum bag, much to the surprise and delight of the guest.
The woman had initially travelled to London but returned to Paris specifically to retrieve her missing ring.
According to the businesswoman, she had left the ring on a table in her hotel room while she went shopping in the city for a few hours.
Upon her return, she found it missing.
This incident adds to a history of jewellery-related incidents at the Ritz.
In 2018, the hotel was targeted by armed robbers who stole over €4 million worth of merchandise from a jewellery shop located within the premises.
Additionally, later that same year, a member of the Saudi royal family reported the theft of hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from her suite at the hotel.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
