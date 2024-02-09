Seven Costa del Sol restaurants make it onto prestigious list

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 14:26

Photo of the winning 10 best restaurants in Malaga province / Club Macarfi

Seven restaurants from the Costa del Sol made it into the Macarfi 2024 restaurant guide awards at the gala on February 5. Fuengirola is present in this list with the restaurant Los Marinos José, while Marbella makes the list with six restaurants: Back, Skina, El Lago, La Milla, Nintai and Kava.

Malaga became the showcase for the best cuisine on the occasion of the celebration of the Macarfi 2024 restaurant guide awards. A special year in which Malaga and Valencia join the list made up of Barcelona, Girona, Madrid, the Basque Country and La Rioja. In its ninth edition, the 550 most interesting restaurants were included in the presentations at the gala.

Gala Macarfi, is an event that in just a few years has become a benchmark of national prestige for the best restaurants in the country. The gala brought together the most renowned chefs, accompanied by Manolo Carreras Fisas, president and founder of Macarfi, together with representatives of the gastronomic sector, as well as Malaga society.

The Macarfi Guide was created 8 years ago: to help find the perfect restaurant for every occasion. It has now become an essential tool for those looking for new experiences, to try the typical food of each area or simply to find reliable places to eat well. It has more than 3,000 restaurants, a list that continues to grow every day thanks to the reviews of their ambassadors.

The Guide is fed by the reviews of the 2,000 ambassadors or independent local gourmets. Each restaurant that appears in the Guide is validated by the Macarfi team, with an evaluation of four main aspects: the food, the decoration, the service and the price.