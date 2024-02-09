Seven Costa del Sol restaurants make it onto prestigious list

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 14:26
Photo of the winning 10 best restaurants in Malaga province / Club Macarfi
Seven restaurants from the Costa del Sol made it into the Macarfi 2024 restaurant guide awards at the gala on February 5. Fuengirola is present in this list with the restaurant Los Marinos José, while Marbella makes the list with six restaurants: Back, Skina, El Lago, La Milla, Nintai and Kava.
Malaga became the showcase for the best cuisine on the occasion of the celebration of the Macarfi 2024 restaurant guide awards. A special year in which Malaga and Valencia join the list made up of Barcelona, Girona, Madrid, the Basque Country and La Rioja. In its ninth edition, the 550 most interesting restaurants were included in the presentations at the gala.
Gala Macarfi, is an event that in just a few years has become a benchmark of national prestige for the best restaurants in the country. The gala brought together the most renowned chefs, accompanied by Manolo Carreras Fisas, president and founder of Macarfi, together with representatives of the gastronomic sector, as well as Malaga society.
The Macarfi Guide was created 8 years ago: to help find the perfect restaurant for every occasion. It has now become an essential tool for those looking for new experiences, to try the typical food of each area or simply to find reliable places to eat well. It has more than 3,000 restaurants, a list that continues to grow every day thanks to the reviews of their ambassadors.
The Guide is fed by the reviews of the 2,000 ambassadors or independent local gourmets. Each restaurant that appears in the Guide is validated by the Macarfi team, with an evaluation of four main aspects: the food, the decoration, the service and the price.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.