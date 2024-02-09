Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus Open House Event

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 16:06
Unlock your singing potential
Image: spangleschorus.com
EVER dreamed of belting out your favourite tunes in a harmonious ensemble but hesitated to step into the unknown alone? Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus has the perfect solution for you. Their Open House event on February 22 welcomes aspiring singers to join a supportive community of like-minded individuals.
Carol Smith, Members Liaison Officer, understands the anxiety that comes with stepping into a room of strangers. She reassures, ‘We’re a friendly bunch of ladies with a passion for singing, and my job is to make sure our new members are comfortable and happy, so there’s no need to be afraid.’
The Open House, taking place at Centro Las Claras, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM, provides a welcoming environment for all. No musical experience is necessary, as teach tracks will be provided to help participants learn the songs. A chorus member will guide newcomers through the learning process.
To reserve your spot and receive teach tracks, email hello@spangleschorus.com. Embrace the joy of a cappella singing with Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus!
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.