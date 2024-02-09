Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus Open House Event

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 16:06

Unlock your singing potential Image: spangleschorus.com

EVER dreamed of belting out your favourite tunes in a harmonious ensemble but hesitated to step into the unknown alone? Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus has the perfect solution for you. Their Open House event on February 22 welcomes aspiring singers to join a supportive community of like-minded individuals.

Your Guide to a Harmonious Journey into Singing

Carol Smith, Members Liaison Officer, understands the anxiety that comes with stepping into a room of strangers. She reassures, ‘We’re a friendly bunch of ladies with a passion for singing, and my job is to make sure our new members are comfortable and happy, so there’s no need to be afraid.’

Event Details: Embrace the Harmony at Centro Las Claras, Los Narejos

The Open House, taking place at Centro Las Claras, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM, provides a welcoming environment for all. No musical experience is necessary, as teach tracks will be provided to help participants learn the songs. A chorus member will guide newcomers through the learning process.

To reserve your spot and receive teach tracks, email hello@spangleschorus.com. Embrace the joy of a cappella singing with Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus!

For more Costa Calida news and events click here