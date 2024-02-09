The big sardine of Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 10:20

Torremolinos carnival Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Town crier David Delfín will kick off the Torremolinos Carnival on Friday February 23. Costume contests, carnival entertainment, parades and burning of the big sardine are some of the activities planned for this festival.

The well-known Malaga poet David Delfín will be the town crier for the Carnival of Torremolinos 2024, kicking off the festival on Friday February 23, the starting day of the activities which will run until SundayFebruary 25.

Mayor, Margarita del Cid, said that, “it is a great opportunity to extend an event to other parts of the city than the centre, which will also have carnival-related activities spread throughout the main squares of the town”.

The Carnival Proclamation will take place on Friday February 23 at 9pm in the Plaza Blas Infante. It will be kicked off by town crier David Delfín and presented by Félix Godoy, the outgoing town crier. The event will feature live performances by ‘La España vaciada’ and ‘El Circo del Sol’.

On Saturday February 24, from 11am in the Plaza Blas Infante square, children can enjoy the children’s fancy dress competition. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in individual and group categories. They will be able to enjoy children’s entertainment, bouncy castles, make-up workshops and a children’s theatre.

In the afternoon, from 5pm, the murgas (singing groups) will take the Carnival to the town centre and entertain both locals and visitors.

The big parade

At 8pm the parade through the town centre will begin with live entertainment. The route will start from the Plaza de la Nogalera and will go along Calle San Miguel, Costa del Sol square, Calle María Barrabino, Independencia square, Calle Dolores Ubaldo Delgado, Calle Europa and Blas Infante square.

The adult fancy dress competition will be held in the same Blas Infante square from 9pm. The best costumes will be judged by the jury during the parade, so all participants must be present at the parade. From 10pmand also in the marquee will be the carnival dance, featuring a performance by the ‘Free Soul Band’.

On Sunday February 25 the parade of La Carihuela will take place, where the costumes awarded on the previous day must be present. The parade will start at midday from the Rincón del Sol and will go along the promenade until it reaches the Plaza del Remo. From 1.30pm the Plaza del Remo will host performances by the singing groups or ‘murgas’.

At approximately 2.30pm, on the beach of La Carihuela, between the beach bars ‘El Canarias’ and ‘El Lele’, the burning of the sardine will take place, an act that will put the finishing touch to the Torremolinos Carnival.