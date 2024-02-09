Torrox upgrades local pool

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 21:00
Torrox Makes a Splash
Image: Torrox ClubNatación
TORROX Town Hall has invested approximately €50,000 in a cutting-edge boiler for the ‘María Peláez’ Municipal Pool. Mayor Óscar Medina and Sports Councillor José Manuel Fernández recently toured the facility, highlighting the town’s commitment to improving sports infrastructure.
Additionally, €254,000 has been allocated for ongoing renovations and expansions of the pool’s roof, progressing at an impressive pace since being awarded in September last year.
Mayor Medina emphasised that these investments signify a ‘leap in quality’ for the pool, demonstrating the town’s dedication to upgrading municipal sports facilities and supporting various disciplines. The newly installed boiler, according to Fernández, swiftly resolved the aftermath of the previous one’s breakdown within a record two months, ensuring residents enjoy sports activities comfortably.
Fernández noted the pool’s popularity with over 500 members in the Torrox Swimming Club, operating almost continuously from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
The next phase of work, with an estimated budget of €84,000, will include top access to the grandstands, landscaping, and plans for expanding changing rooms. The cumulative investment, including the new boiler and all improvements, is anticipated to reach nearly €400,000, reinforcing Torrox’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.