Torrox upgrades local pool

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 21:00

Torrox Makes a Splash Image: Torrox ClubNatación

TORROX Town Hall has invested approximately €50,000 in a cutting-edge boiler for the ‘María Peláez’ Municipal Pool. Mayor Óscar Medina and Sports Councillor José Manuel Fernández recently toured the facility, highlighting the town’s commitment to improving sports infrastructure.

Ongoing Progress: €254,000 Allocated for Renovations

Additionally, €254,000 has been allocated for ongoing renovations and expansions of the pool’s roof, progressing at an impressive pace since being awarded in September last year.

Mayor Medina emphasised that these investments signify a ‘leap in quality’ for the pool, demonstrating the town’s dedication to upgrading municipal sports facilities and supporting various disciplines. The newly installed boiler, according to Fernández, swiftly resolved the aftermath of the previous one’s breakdown within a record two months, ensuring residents enjoy sports activities comfortably.

Torrox Swimming Club’s Popularity Soars

Fernández noted the pool’s popularity with over 500 members in the Torrox Swimming Club, operating almost continuously from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The next phase of work, with an estimated budget of €84,000, will include top access to the grandstands, landscaping, and plans for expanding changing rooms. The cumulative investment, including the new boiler and all improvements, is anticipated to reach nearly €400,000, reinforcing Torrox’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle.

