By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 16:00

Vibrant vistas: 'The Things We Love' exhibition unveils the beauty of Valencian towns. Image: Wilda Goyetche

Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the artistic world of Wildago (Wilda Goyetche), the talented Canadian artist.

The exhibition will run from Tuesday, March 5, to Saturday, March 30, at the Calpe’s Town Hall Vell Art Museum, Calle Francisco Zaragoza, 2.

The museum’s opening hours are from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM and then from 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM.

This exhibition, titled “The Things We Love,” showcases original paintings inspired by the towns in the Valencian Community where Wildago has resided in the past decade.

It’s a heartfelt tribute to her deep love for the natural world, evident in the generous mix of local flora and fauna within the collection.

Wildago’s paintings radiate a playful energy and genuine appreciation for the beauty of Spain.

Using various techniques, from acrylics, oils, and mixed media to the Medieval Socarrats method, she seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary styles.

Wildago’s recognition extends to municipalities such as Jávea (Alicante), Mora (Toledo), Miguelturra (Ciudad Real), and the City of Manises (Valencia), and her artworks grace hundreds of private and corporate collections worldwide.

For more information, visit the website: wildago.es, email: wildago@gmail.com, or reach out via mobile or send a WhatsApp message to (+34) 671 785 423.

You can also connect with the artist’s agent, Alice Grether, at agrether184@gmail.com, or through mobile or WhatsApp at (+34) 633 703 273.