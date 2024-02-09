By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 16:00
Vibrant vistas: 'The Things We Love' exhibition unveils the beauty of Valencian towns. Image: Wilda Goyetche
Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the artistic world of Wildago (Wilda Goyetche), the talented Canadian artist.
The exhibition will run from Tuesday, March 5, to Saturday, March 30, at the Calpe’s Town Hall Vell Art Museum, Calle Francisco Zaragoza, 2.
The museum’s opening hours are from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM and then from 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM.
This exhibition, titled “The Things We Love,” showcases original paintings inspired by the towns in the Valencian Community where Wildago has resided in the past decade.
It’s a heartfelt tribute to her deep love for the natural world, evident in the generous mix of local flora and fauna within the collection.
Wildago’s paintings radiate a playful energy and genuine appreciation for the beauty of Spain.
Using various techniques, from acrylics, oils, and mixed media to the Medieval Socarrats method, she seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary styles.
Wildago’s recognition extends to municipalities such as Jávea (Alicante), Mora (Toledo), Miguelturra (Ciudad Real), and the City of Manises (Valencia), and her artworks grace hundreds of private and corporate collections worldwide.
For more information, visit the website: wildago.es, email: wildago@gmail.com, or reach out via mobile or send a WhatsApp message to (+34) 671 785 423.
You can also connect with the artist’s agent, Alice Grether, at agrether184@gmail.com, or through mobile or WhatsApp at (+34) 633 703 273.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.