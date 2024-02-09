Walking netball in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 19:00
Torre del Mar Netball's Walking Netball
Image: Shutterstock/ simez78
IN an exciting development for netball enthusiasts in Torre del Mar, the local netball club is thrilled to introduce Walking Netball, a program open to individuals of all abilities and fitness levels. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a complete beginner, this initiative is designed to provide a safe and happy environment for everyone to learn and enjoy the sport.
The club, founded with inclusivity in mind, boasts a dedicated coach ready to offer valuable advice and tips to enhance participants’ skills. The rules are refreshingly simple: prioritise kindness, have fun, adhere to a sports footwear-only dress code, and leave jewellery behind for safety reasons. All that’s required to join is a positive attitude and a smile.
For those eager to give it a shot, the first two weeks are absolutely free. If you decide to continue, a nominal fee of €1 will contribute towards court and lighting costs. For more information, interested individuals can reach out via email at Netballtorredelmar@gmail.com. Lace-up those trainers and bring your enthusiasm to Torre del Mar Netball!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
