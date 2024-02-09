Will you do the Fandango?

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 8:23

Dancing for Andalucia Day Photos: Casares Town Hall

Casares is preparing for the celebration of Andalucian Day on Wednesday February 28 and the students of the Municipal School of Dance will dance the fandango Casareño, a dance which dates back to the 18th century.

The Day of Andalucia is one of the most important dates in Casares because of its close relationship with Blas Infante and workers are busy getting the square ready for the town to shine for the celebration of this great day, carrying out gardening, pruning and painting work.

Blas Infante Pérez was born in 1885 in Casares. His role was decisive in shaping the Andalucian identity and provided the region with its own flag, coat of arms and anthem. In April 1983, the Andalucian Parliament recognised Blas Infante as the Father of Andalucia, due to his decisive role in the founding of Andalucia as an autonomous region.

Blas Infante’s hometown is one of the best options to enjoy the Andalucian fiesta, with a programme that begins at midday with the laying of a wreath at the statue of the Father of the Andalucia.

This year the Town Hall the students of the Escuela Municipal de Danza will dance the fandango casareño as part of the celebrations. To enjoy a full day in the square and the local establishments, there will be a great orchestra to keep the party going from early afternoon until late at night.