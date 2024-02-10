A night of lights

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 15:11
Procession of the Eucharist
Credit: Huercal Overa Council
In a tradition that goes back 285 years, the Parish Church of Huercal Overa celebrated the anniversary on February 8 of the transfer of the Eucharist to its current location.
In 1739, the new Parish Church in the centre of the town was consecrated and the Holy Sacrament was transferred from its original site to the new church.
The current celebration started with a Mass and then a large group made up of priests, local parishioners and councillors followed the original route parading the Eucharist from the old chapel to its current home.
The villagers carried candles and as the procession passed, lights were lit along the streets, recalling what as in the past there was no electricity and for this reason lights had to be lit along the streets.
Music was provided by the Asociación Musical Virgen del Río, a huge fire was lit outside of the church to light the area and a bar with tapas and drinks was set up for the benefit of the large crowd that had gathered.
