A romantic evening in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 12:17
Photo: Facebook / Hermanas Avilés
The Hermanas Avilés (Avilés Sisters) are performing for Valentine’s Day on Friday February 16 at 7pm in the Plaza San Miguel, Torremolinos. The activity is part of the events organised by the Town Hall, under the slogan ‘Torremolinos Enamora’.
The Nazarene artists Rocío and Lola Avilés will perform a journey through the songs that have marked the stages of their lives, covering the songs of the artists who have inspired their music, as well as performing their own compositions of the pop genre with flamenco influences. A premiere in which some surprises are also expected, which the artists, known for their participation in a well-known television music programme, have not wanted to reveal. It is worth mentioning their selfless performance in all kinds of solidarity events.
The Avilés sisters, Rocío and Lola, continue to take their music to all corners of the world. Their voices are becoming more and more popular, something that has intensified after they took part in the television programme ‘La Voz Kids’ (The Voice).
The Avilés sisters are becoming more and more well-known throughout Spain. The small screen has helped the whole world to get to know the art and talent of the Avilés sisters and they have shared the stage with big name performers including Vanesa Martín who has just been confirmed for Starlite in 2024. “Music is part of our life”, say Rocío and Lola Avilés.
But these young people haven’t forgotten their roots and they collaborate, whenever they can, with any event in which they are asked to be present. And that Includes ‘Torremolinos Enamora’ on Friday February 16.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.