A romantic evening in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 12:17

Photo: Facebook / Hermanas Avilés

The Hermanas Avilés (Avilés Sisters) are performing for Valentine’s Day on Friday February 16 at 7pm in the Plaza San Miguel, Torremolinos. The activity is part of the events organised by the Town Hall, under the slogan ‘Torremolinos Enamora’.

The Nazarene artists Rocío and Lola Avilés will perform a journey through the songs that have marked the stages of their lives, covering the songs of the artists who have inspired their music, as well as performing their own compositions of the pop genre with flamenco influences. A premiere in which some surprises are also expected, which the artists, known for their participation in a well-known television music programme, have not wanted to reveal. It is worth mentioning their selfless performance in all kinds of solidarity events.

The Avilés sisters, Rocío and Lola, continue to take their music to all corners of the world. Their voices are becoming more and more popular, something that has intensified after they took part in the television programme ‘La Voz Kids’ (The Voice).

The Avilés sisters are becoming more and more well-known throughout Spain. The small screen has helped the whole world to get to know the art and talent of the Avilés sisters and they have shared the stage with big name performers including Vanesa Martín who has just been confirmed for Starlite in 2024. “Music is part of our life”, say Rocío and Lola Avilés.

But these young people haven’t forgotten their roots and they collaborate, whenever they can, with any event in which they are asked to be present. And that Includes ‘Torremolinos Enamora’ on Friday February 16.