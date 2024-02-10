A Sunday walk in the woods

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 8:48

One of the old mule trails Photo: Marbella Activa

Marbella Activa is a non-profit association founded in 2012 to promote active and responsible citizenship. As part of the activities they organise is a series of interesting Sunday walks which combine hiking and nature with history to learn more about the paths that were opened from the city centre to inland.

These are paths that, due to the passage of time and the push for urbanisation, have lost their meaning as a means of communication but that preserve the area’s history, the environment, its botany and ornithology.

To take part you need to be in good physical shape; although the routes are not excessively difficult in terms of gradient, they will be long and will all be over ten kilometres round trip. All the routes will end in the Old Town of Marbella so it is a good opportunity to have a snack or a meal in one of the many bars and restaurants.

On Sunday March 3 the route leaves from Plaza de la Iglesia de la Encarnación to follow the Camino del Cristo de los Molinos. In June 1485 King Ferdinand the Catholic settled his troops in the area between what is now the Bello Horizonte housing estate and the mills of Río Real to organise the entry into the city after the agreed surrender of the people of Marbella. The King, with his retinue, walked the Camino del Cristo de los Molinos.

On Sunday March 17, in collaboration with the Town Hall of Istán, the route will follow the Camino Viejo de Istán. An itinerary steeped in history and beauty. The Camino Viejo de Istán, which used to connect Marbella with the neighbouring village of Istán, was a mule track along which the merchants of Istán, laden with produce for sale, used to use every day. The start is from Marbella to Istán by bus which requires prior registration and payment of the bus fare. All other activities are free of charge.