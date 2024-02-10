Animal activists fairground controversy

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 14:09

Fairground carousel. Credit: Lazy_Bear/Shutterstock.com

Is it time for a change in the carousel tradition? Advocates for animal rights argue that British fairgrounds should cease using animal figures on carousels as it promotes exploitation.

Recently, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) proposed that fairgrounds could instead highlight human achievements. They suggested a shift towards featuring mechanical objects and other fantastical designs.

A new vision for carousels

Peta spokesperson, Elisa Allen suggested: ‘It would be wonderful to see UK fairgrounds replace animal-shaped carousel figures with vehicles such as cars, unicycles, tractors, aeroplanes, rockets, and bulldozers – or more whimsical designs like shooting stars, rainbows, or brooms.’

The animal rights campaigners have voiced the same concerns in the Netherlands and also contacted the American company Chances Rides, arguing that depicting animals in carousels inadvertently glorifies the exploitation of sentient beings.

Backlash and historical perspective

The message on PETA’s Twitter/X account reads: ‘PETA is all for amusement ride makers, but we want them to build exciting carousels that don’t normalise the use of animals.’

‘The last thing we are is anti-business—we just know the value of respectful depictions that make the rides more exciting & not exploitative.’

However, the sentiment was not sheared by many members of the public, Jeanine wrote: ‘Well done, you’ve lost another supporter with your idiotic ideas. And because of that, less real animals will be helped and it’s all your fault for trying to save toy ones!’

‘Have you lost your minds ?’ wrote one individual, ‘Leave deeply mythic traditional fairground rides alone. Pick on a real target – Halal,’ said another.

Oscar posted: ‘You are going to make yourselves a laughing stock with this nonsense. Whoever had this fab idea needs immediate counselling! Don’t lose focus! Sane people don’t associate wooden horses with real ones.’

Nigel Farage labelled PETA as overzealous, and also predicted that environmental activists would probably oppose replacing horses with aeroplanes on carousels.

Ingrid Newkirk, PETA’s co-founder, argued that animal-themed rides teach children to view animals merely as objects of entertainment. ‘Animal-themed carousel sets reinforce the notion that these sentient beings are simply here for our entertainment, rather than individuals with the same capacity to experience fear, pain, joy, and love as any of us.’

She added: ‘Peta urges Chance Rides and all other carousel manufacturers to hit the brakes on old-fashioned animal-themed rides and embrace designs that engage children’s imagination and showcase human talent.’

Carousels have a rich history, originally inspired by medieval cavalry games. They have evolved significantly since their inception in 12th-century Europe and Asia, with horses being a staple feature for centuries.