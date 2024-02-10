Athletes fight childhood leukaemia

By John Smith • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 15:43

The Adra mayor welcomed the athletes Credit: Adra Council

On February 8, the Mayor of Adra, Manuel Cortés and Councillors welcomed a group of athletes who are involved in the KM43 Solidarity Challenge for childhood leukaemia.

Raising leukaemia awareness

This group of cyclists and runners led by Vanesa Perea from Jerez will cover 400 kilometres with a dozen stops until they complete the journey on Saturday February 17.

This challenge started in Roquetas de Mar, moved on to Adra and Torrenueva before passing through Nerja, Torre del Mar, Malaga, El Burgo, Ronda, El Bosque and Arcos, ending in Jerez de la Frontera.

Those taking part will be running and cycling to raise awareness about the plight of children suffering from leukaemia and will be collecting money en route as well as hopefully some supplies to keep them going.

All funds raised will be donated to the Aceleradora Unoentrecienmil Foundation which apart from researching the illness aims to integrate Physical Exercise Research Units in cancer hospitals.

Will you help?

Donations may be made at https://retosunoentrecienmil.org/campaigns/Km-43.