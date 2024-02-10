Back to the 80s with Neon Collective

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Since its foundation in 2021, Neon Collective has become, on its own merits, one of the tribute bands of the moment on the national scene.
Formed by artists and professionals from the audiovisual sector with extensive experience in the music industry, Neon Collective has accumulated more than 150 live shows to great reviews from an enthusiastic audience that enjoys their concerts from beginning to end.
Neon Collective performances consist of a review of the most representative hits of each of the bands to which they pay tribute, with a careful and detailed characterisation of the original bands and accompanying each song with original projections created for the occasion.
On Saturday February 24 they are bringing their 80s show featuring music from Depeche Mode, U2 and The Cure to Paris 15 in Malaga. The holy trinity of 80s music brought together in a succession of songs adding up to over 3 hours of live music and ccompanying the band is Karl Sound DJ and his renowned sessions that won’t let you stop dancing and singing.
Tickets are €15 in advance from wegow.com or €20 on the door.
