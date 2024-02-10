By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 12:49

FrankieB Photo: Facebook / Legends

La Cala Lions promise a great night of entertainment on Saturday February 24 with tributes to Lionel Richie and George Michael plus Franki B’s party set and Theo’s party set, at a Charity Night for the Ukraine at Legends Show Bar.

The tragedy of Ukraine has been very much forgotten, overtaken by other world events. But the people of Ukraine still need help and this charity event will make a difference to many lives. Ticket are just €15 or €20 for VIP seats and are available from the Lions Charity Shop or direct from Legend Show Bar.

La Cala Lions Club was formed 26 years ago and have since then, worked tirelessly to help the less fortunate locally: feeding families, supporting children needing specialised medical care, paying for equipment to enable children to enjoy many sports played locally, funding educational aids for schools, helping to feed the homeless, animal shelters, and many more associations and charities.

As with many charity organisations la Cala Lions do not receive any government funding and rely entirely on donations and fundraising events such as this and the many other events La Cala Lions Club organise in and around La Cala for the benefit of you all.

Please help them to help others.