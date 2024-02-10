€300 fine for this public nuisance offence in Alicante

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 12:54

Scenic view of Alicante. Credit: AlexDreamliner/Shutterstock.com

Alicante City Council have made the news as they get tough on public nuisance offences, with one infringement in particular generating a substantial number of fines.

In the last six months of 2023, Alicante City Council has made headlines by enforcing stringent penalties for littering the streets and urinating in public, highlighting a concerted effort to clean up the streets.

Unified approach to street cleanliness

On a mission to tackle what it terms ‘irregular practices’, Alicante’s Local Police issued 203 fines related to street cleanliness. This crackdown encompasses a range of offences from littering to the improper disposal of rubbish outside designated containers.

Urinating in public, an act punishable with a hefty €300 fine, surprisingly matched the number of penalties for dumping rubbish, with both actions attracting significant attention from the authorities.

Penalties reflect severity of offences

The fines vary significantly depending on the nature of the offence. While discarding a cigarette butt might set you back €210, more serious violations like contaminating public or visible private areas could cost offenders up to €780.

The city has set the bar even higher for certain offences, with penalties reaching up to €3,000 euros for some of the worst offences such as operating an unauthorised landfill.

‘One of the actions that receives the greatest number of complaints is urinating in public,’ the City Council remarked, underscoring the community’s disdain for such behaviour.

‘In six months, 38 minutes have been drawn up,’ they added, indicating a firm stance against public urination and similar offences.

Community impact and enforcement

The variety of sanctions imposed highlights the range of behaviours being targeted, from leaving trash on the streets to the illegal distribution of leaflets.

The top infractions include littering with roughly 70 violations, followed closely by illegal debris dumping and public urination.

Manuel Villar, Alicante’s Councillor for Street Cleaning, emphasised the council’s dedication to enforcing these rules rigorously, stating, ‘The City Council rigorously applies the street cleaning ordinance, paying special attention to those aspects that raise a greater number of complaints from neighbours.’

This approach not only seeks to maintain the city’s cleanliness but also to foster a respectful and considerate community environment.

With such measures in place, Alicante aims to enhance the quality of life for its residents and ensure a welcoming atmosphere for the multitude of tourists drawn by its favourable climate year-round.