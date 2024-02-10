England clinches MIMA Cup at Pinatar Arena

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 8:00

England's U-17 seals MIMA Cup glory Image: pinatararena.com

IN a thrilling final match at Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar, England’s U-17 women’s team secured victory in the MIMA Cup 2024, defeating Scotland with an impressive 5-0 scoreline.

MIMA Cup 2024 Highlights

Led by coach Natalie Henderson, England triumphed over tough competitors, including Scotland, Sweden, and the Philippines. The tournament, held on the main field of the Pinatar complex, attracted a sizable audience, predominantly British fans.

Road to Victory

England faced a challenging path to the title, particularly in the semifinals where they had to overcome a resilient Philippines side (2-0). However, their dominance was evident from the start in the final, asserting their favourites’ status against Scotland, who surprised everyone by entering the title clash after an upset win against Sweden.

Sweden, initially considered a strong contender, settled for third place, securing the position by defeating the Philippines in the third place play-off with a late goal (1-0).

Upcoming Costa Calida Pinatar Cup

Pinatar Arena has solidified its international standing in women’s football, with the MIMA Cup 2024 serving as a prelude to the prestigious Costa Cálida Pinatar Cup. The latter, scheduled from February 19 to 28, will feature both senior and U-19 categories, with teams such as Scotland, Finland, Slovenia, and the Philippines set to participate.

