England clinches MIMA Cup at Pinatar Arena

10 Feb 2024
England's U-17 seals MIMA Cup glory
IN a thrilling final match at Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar, England’s U-17 women’s team secured victory in the MIMA Cup 2024, defeating Scotland with an impressive 5-0 scoreline.
Led by coach Natalie Henderson, England triumphed over tough competitors, including Scotland, Sweden, and the Philippines. The tournament, held on the main field of the Pinatar complex, attracted a sizable audience, predominantly British fans.
England faced a challenging path to the title, particularly in the semifinals where they had to overcome a resilient Philippines side (2-0). However, their dominance was evident from the start in the final, asserting their favourites’ status against Scotland, who surprised everyone by entering the title clash after an upset win against Sweden.
Sweden, initially considered a strong contender, settled for third place, securing the position by defeating the Philippines in the third place play-off with a late goal (1-0).
Pinatar Arena has solidified its international standing in women’s football, with the MIMA Cup 2024 serving as a prelude to the prestigious Costa Cálida Pinatar Cup. The latter, scheduled from February 19 to 28, will feature both senior and U-19 categories, with teams such as Scotland, Finland, Slovenia, and the Philippines set to participate.
