European Film Festival in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 20:00

SOMBRA Film Fest Image: Shutterstock/ Nicoleta Ionescu

GET ready for the European Fantastic Film Festival in Murcia, taking place from March 8 to 17. With 23 films, 22 shorts, and 20 special guests, the festival will take place at the Regional Film Archive of Murcia and the Cultural Classroom of Murcia Mediterráneo Foundation.

Award-Winning Films and Directors

Honouring filmmakers like South African director Richard Stanley and French director Xavier Gens, the event promises VIP meet-ups and awards like the Nosferatu Award for festival supporters.

Local Talent Spotlight: ‘Stream’ Premiere

Standout films include ‘Cuando acecha la maldad’ by Damián Rugna, winner at the Sitges Film Festival, and the 50th-anniversary screening of Tobe Hooper’s classic ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’ Local talent shines with the world premiere of ‘Stream,’ a Murcian film directed by Sergio Pereda in Yecla. Dive into the Arkham Cycle at the 7 Héroes bookstore, featuring discussions on Lovecraft, cinematic adaptations, and appearances by illustrators like David Rubín and Sarah Burrini. SOMBRA is set to deliver a thrilling celebration of European fantastic cinema.

