European Film Festival in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 20:00
SOMBRA Film Fest
Image: Shutterstock/ Nicoleta Ionescu
GET ready for the European Fantastic Film Festival in Murcia, taking place from March 8 to 17. With 23 films, 22 shorts, and 20 special guests, the festival will take place at the Regional Film Archive of Murcia and the Cultural Classroom of Murcia Mediterráneo Foundation.
Honouring filmmakers like South African director Richard Stanley and French director Xavier Gens, the event promises VIP meet-ups and awards like the Nosferatu Award for festival supporters.
Standout films include ‘Cuando acecha la maldad’ by Damián Rugna, winner at the Sitges Film Festival, and the 50th-anniversary screening of Tobe Hooper’s classic ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’ Local talent shines with the world premiere of ‘Stream,’ a Murcian film directed by Sergio Pereda in Yecla. Dive into the Arkham Cycle at the 7 Héroes bookstore, featuring discussions on Lovecraft, cinematic adaptations, and appearances by illustrators like David Rubín and Sarah Burrini. SOMBRA is set to deliver a thrilling celebration of European fantastic cinema.
For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.