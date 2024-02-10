Flamenco Fashion: culture and creativity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 15:07
Flamenco fashion show
Photo: Malaga City Council
Feria Internacional de Moda Flamenca (Flamenco Fashion in Malaga or FIMAF), which started in 2016, is back in 2024 on Sunday February 25 at the Museo Automovilístico y de la Moda de Málaga. It promises to be a unique experience.
The show will fuse creativity, fashion and culture in an event that goes beyond the catwalks. Flamenco fashion, more than an artistic expression, is a reflection of the rich cultural heritage of Andalucia. Every meticulous detail of the flamenco dresses tells a story rooted in the roots of the region; flamenco fashion not only celebrates beauty, but also proudly preserves the cultural identity of Andalucia.
From midday to 6.30pm, FIMAF offers a unique experience with fashion shows by renowned designers and up-and-coming talents. FIMAF is an important showcase for the promotion and consolidation of fashion firms and designers in Malaga. This annual event has become the epicentre of flamenco fashion.
In this, its eighth edition, FIMAF continues to be a benchmark in flamenco fashion, highlighting creativity and innovation in design. Passion for flamenco fashion merges with tradition in an event that promises to inspire and set trends.
Tickets are on sale at this website and for more information please contact: info@nuevamoda.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.