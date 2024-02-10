Flamenco Fashion: culture and creativity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 15:07

Flamenco fashion show Photo: Malaga City Council

Feria Internacional de Moda Flamenca (Flamenco Fashion in Malaga or FIMAF), which started in 2016, is back in 2024 on Sunday February 25 at the Museo Automovilístico y de la Moda de Málaga. It promises to be a unique experience.

The show will fuse creativity, fashion and culture in an event that goes beyond the catwalks. Flamenco fashion, more than an artistic expression, is a reflection of the rich cultural heritage of Andalucia. Every meticulous detail of the flamenco dresses tells a story rooted in the roots of the region; flamenco fashion not only celebrates beauty, but also proudly preserves the cultural identity of Andalucia.

From midday to 6.30pm, FIMAF offers a unique experience with fashion shows by renowned designers and up-and-coming talents. FIMAF is an important showcase for the promotion and consolidation of fashion firms and designers in Malaga. This annual event has become the epicentre of flamenco fashion.

In this, its eighth edition, FIMAF continues to be a benchmark in flamenco fashion, highlighting creativity and innovation in design. Passion for flamenco fashion merges with tradition in an event that promises to inspire and set trends.

Tickets are on sale at this website and for more information please contact: info@nuevamoda.com