Improved ITV service in Mallorca

By John Ensor • Updated: 10 Feb 2024 • 18:19

ITV in Mallorca. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

A new system at Mallorca’s ITV network aims to tackle the one in five drivers who fail to turn up for their appointment.

The Mallorca ITV system, managed by the Council and its concessionaire SGS, has announced a significant increase in available appointments for vehicle inspections across the island, aiming to accommodate around 1,500 vehicles daily across its five stations.

Notably, the Palma I station (Son Castello) has opened slots from April 24 to 30, and for the entirety of May. Other locations like Palma II (Son Oms), Inca, Manacor, and the mobile station in Calvia also boast availability on select dates.

This expansion follows a recent hiccup when an IT error by SGS temporarily blocked bookings at the Palma I station, a situation which was corrected within hours. To address the 20 per cent no-show rate, the ITV are releasing appointments in stages.

Efforts to reduce waiting times which previously exceeded four months have shown success, with current waits down to around two months.

These improvements stem from strategic actions initiated in July, such as extending the Calvia mobile station’s operation—contrasting its prior closure plans—and introducing Saturday appointments,= which have added another 6,000 slots for inspections.

Moreover, the Council of Mallorca’s decision to operate vehicle inspections on Saturdays in January and February has helped further alleviate scheduling pressures, providing a much-needed boost in appointment availability.

The imminent launch of a new station in Calvia, situated in the Son Bugadelles estate, promises to elevate monthly inspection capacities by approximately 8,000 vehicles, marking a significant advancement in the Council’s commitment to streamlining vehicle inspection processes and enhancing public service efficiency.

These measures reflect a proactive approach to addressing the demands of Mallorca’s vehicle owners, ensuring timely access to inspection services and contributing to road safety and environmental standards.