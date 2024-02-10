Lights, cameras, action in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 14:42
Film crew on location in Mojacar
Credit: Mojacar Council
Once again, Mojacar has been chosen as the location for a new feature film entitled Lagunas en el tiempo (Lagoons in time).
Although much of the filming work was completed during the latter part of 2023, there are still more location shots needed and the film crew will be returning at the end of February to take further shots.
The Macenas Castle, its beaches and different parts of Marina de la Torre featured heavily in the initial round of shooting with the locations chosen by director Fernando Díaz who has a number of shorts and feature films in his portfolio.
Lagunas en el Tiempo has also been filmed on location in Portugal, Granada, Motril as well as other parts of Almeria such as Cuevas del Almanzora and Vera.
It tells the story of Germán, a man who decides to run away due to a series of problems that he finds it impossible to face.
His father Antonio, who knows that he himself is experiencing the first symptoms of dementia, sets out on his own journey, following in his son’s footsteps in the hope of finding him before his illness prevents him from even recognising his own son.
Although Mojacar has been featured in many films and TV series over the years, probably the best known are A Fistful of Dollars and Treasure Island.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.