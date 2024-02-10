Lights, cameras, action in Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 14:42

Film crew on location in Mojacar Credit: Mojacar Council

Once again, Mojacar has been chosen as the location for a new feature film entitled Lagunas en el tiempo (Lagoons in time).

Although much of the filming work was completed during the latter part of 2023, there are still more location shots needed and the film crew will be returning at the end of February to take further shots.

The Macenas Castle, its beaches and different parts of Marina de la Torre featured heavily in the initial round of shooting with the locations chosen by director Fernando Díaz who has a number of shorts and feature films in his portfolio.

Lagunas en el Tiempo has also been filmed on location in Portugal, Granada, Motril as well as other parts of Almeria such as Cuevas del Almanzora and Vera.

It tells the story of Germán, a man who decides to run away due to a series of problems that he finds it impossible to face.

His father Antonio, who knows that he himself is experiencing the first symptoms of dementia, sets out on his own journey, following in his son’s footsteps in the hope of finding him before his illness prevents him from even recognising his own son.

Although Mojacar has been featured in many films and TV series over the years, probably the best known are A Fistful of Dollars and Treasure Island.