Mallorca reinvents luxury 

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 20:07

Presentation by Susanna Sciacovelli Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In a show of commitment to sustainability and luxury, Mallorca’s tourism sector has taken a significant leap forward.

The recent event in Madrid, spearheaded by the Council of Mallorca’s Insular Director of Tourism for Demand and Hospitality, Susanna Sciacovelli, and Essentially Mallorca, under the leadership of Jesus Cuartero, marked a pivotal moment for the island.

The ‘Mallorca, silent luxury’ themed gathering introduced the Pledge for Responsible Tourism to Madrid’s elite tourism professionals, aiming to solidify Mallorca as a paragon of responsible, sustainable luxury travel.

Sciacovelli passionately outlined the island’s transformative approach to tourism, emphasising the critical balance of preserving Mallorca’s unique identity while fostering sustainable development.

‘We work to maintain the essence, the identity and image, focusing on protection, regeneration, and preservation,’ she noted, underscoring the strategic direction towards a harmonious coexistence between the island’s natural allure and its visitors.

The event was held at the Urso Hotel & Spa and went beyond mere presentations. It symbolised the formal commitment of the luxury tourism sector to embrace and enact the principles of the Pledge, focusing on sustainability, circularity, and the integration of visitors and residents in a cohesive, environmentally respectful manner.

Essentially Mallorca’s president, Jesus Cuartero, reiterated this commitment, advocating for a sustainable tourism model that respects the island’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

‘To promote sustainable tourism and set up an island where visitors and residents live together, enjoy, experience and preserve Mallorca’s nature, values and beauty,’ Cuartero explained, highlighting the organization’s dedication to these ideals.

The gathering also featured a showcase of sustainable and circular initiatives currently being implemented within Mallorca’s luxury segment, reinforcing the message that luxury and environmental stewardship can coexist.

This vision for a sustainable, luxury destination is further enhanced by Mallorca’s rich cultural, gastronomic, and artisanal offerings, which were celebrated at the event through a tasting of local products prepared by chef Victor Garcia from La Fortalesa (Cap Rocat Hotel).

As Mallorca embarks on this journey towards sustainable luxury tourism, the event in Madrid has set a precedent, offering a glimpse into the future of travel where luxury, sustainability, and cultural integrity form the cornerstone of the visitor experience.

This initiative not only aims to preserve the island’s beauty and essence for future generations but also to redefine the parameters of luxury travel in a rapidly changing world.