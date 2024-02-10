Mallorca’s unanimous fight against cancer

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 20:44

Council of Mallorca declaration Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

The Council of Mallorca has approved an institutional declaration on the occasion of World Cancer Day and the International Day of Children with Cancer

The Council of Mallorca has taken a stand in support of those who face the harsh realities of battling cancer.

In recognition of World Cancer Day on February 4 and the upcoming International Day of Children with Cancer on February 15, the Council’s unanimous approval of an institutional declaration underscores a commitment to battling this illness head-on.

In Spain, where cancer affects 1.5 million individuals and has diagnosed 295,675 new cases in 2023 alone—6,511 of these in the Balearic Islands—the Council’s declaration is a beacon of hope.

It highlights the critical importance of early diagnosis and the ongoing need for research to make cancer a disease that can be both predicted and cured.

‘The Plenary of the Council of Mallorca has approved with the unanimity of all the groups an institutional declaration for the World Day against Cancer…,’ the declaration reads, marking a significant step towards awareness, prevention, and control.

In the institutional declaration, the Council of Mallorca underlines the need to help families so that their children have a timely diagnosis and treatment. The incidence of cancer in children is 3 per cent of all cancers and survival is 80 per cent.

The Council’s message is clear, through continued research and support for families, healthcare workers, and researchers, there is hope for a future where cancer is no longer a fear but a challenge that can be overcome.

For all this, the Council of Mallorca has agreed to continue promoting research, as it is the way to make cancer a disease that can be predicted and cured.