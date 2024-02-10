Oscar Wilde: Up Close

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 15:33
Oscar Wilde
Photo: Pexels CC
The Arts Society Costa del Sol is hosting a lecture on Oscar Wilde on Monday March 11 at 4.30pm in Salon Varietés Theatre, Fuengirola. Entry is €10 on the door for non-members, Arts Society members enter free.
The lecturer will examine the public and private life of one of the world’s most original and controversial artists. Born into a moderately respectable Dublin family, Oscar Wilde recreated himself as an international celebrity and wrote a series of short stories and plays that charmed the world.
“I put all my genius into my life; I put only my talent into my works”, one of the many quotes attributed to Oscar Wilde.
In 1890 he also published the last of the great stories, ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’. Ten years later Wilde, devoured by his fame, his demons and his decadence, would be dead.
The lecture will be given by Giles Ramsay, an independent theatre director and producer who specializes in creating new work with artists in developing countries. He is the Founding Director of the charity Developing Artists, a Fellow of St. Chad’s College, Durham University and Course Leader in Theatre at The Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
He regularly lectures on the history and practice of theatre on the Queen Mary 2 as it sails from New York to the UK. Giles combines academic analysis with hands-on experience to bring a unique insight to the world of the theatre.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.