Oscar Wilde: Up Close

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 15:33

Oscar Wilde Photo: Pexels CC

The Arts Society Costa del Sol is hosting a lecture on Oscar Wilde on Monday March 11 at 4.30pm in Salon Varietés Theatre, Fuengirola. Entry is €10 on the door for non-members, Arts Society members enter free.

The lecturer will examine the public and private life of one of the world’s most original and controversial artists. Born into a moderately respectable Dublin family, Oscar Wilde recreated himself as an international celebrity and wrote a series of short stories and plays that charmed the world.

“I put all my genius into my life; I put only my talent into my works”, one of the many quotes attributed to Oscar Wilde.

In 1890 he also published the last of the great stories, ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’. Ten years later Wilde, devoured by his fame, his demons and his decadence, would be dead.

The lecture will be given by Giles Ramsay, an independent theatre director and producer who specializes in creating new work with artists in developing countries. He is the Founding Director of the charity Developing Artists, a Fellow of St. Chad’s College, Durham University and Course Leader in Theatre at The Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

He regularly lectures on the history and practice of theatre on the Queen Mary 2 as it sails from New York to the UK. Giles combines academic analysis with hands-on experience to bring a unique insight to the world of the theatre.