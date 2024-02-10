Palma joins prestigious charity race

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 16:39

Photo: Charity race presentation Creditnoticies.palma.es

Palma has officially announced its participation in the renowned “Ponle Freno” charity race circuit.

The pivotal event is set to take place on April 21, signalling a significant moment for the Balearic capital as it aligns with nine other Spanish cities in this charitable cause.

Spearheaded by the Atresmedia group and the Axa Foundation, the race is dedicated to garnering support and raising funds for the victims of traffic accidents.

This week, David Salom, the General Director of Sports of the City Council, alongside Miguel Angel Bennassar, the manager of the Municipal Sports Institute (IME), made their way to Madrid to unveil Palma’s involvement in the latest edition of the circuit.

Other cities which have signed up for the 2024 edition are Badalona, ​​Zaragoza, Malaga, Valencia, Pontevedra, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Santander, Madrid and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The event, which celebrated its 15th anniversary last year, has become a beacon of hope and support for those affected by traffic-related incidents.

During the announcement, Salom highlighted the potential routes for the race, which include the picturesque Passeig Maritim or the vibrant Platja de Palma.

The choice aims to enhance the event’s visibility and appeal by taking advantage of Palma’s stunning coastal scenery.

The city’s reintegration into the ‘Ponle Freno’ circuit after its last participation in 2017 underscores a renewed commitment to community welfare and the global push for safer roads.

The race has achieved remarkable milestones since its inception in 2008, with nearly €2.7 million raised for traffic accident victims’ support projects.

The 2023 edition broke all previous records, with 34,000 athletes participating and raising more than €300,000. This year, Palma’s participation is expected to further boost the campaign’s impact, drawing attention to the crucial cause while showcasing the city’s solidarity and resilience.

As Palma prepares to welcome athletes and supporters, the ‘Ponle Freno’ race stands as a testament to the power of community and the collective effort to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by traffic accidents.