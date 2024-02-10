The essence of Ibiza in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 14:22

Photo: Facebook / Pete Tong

For the first time ever, Pete Tong and Ibiza Classics are coming to The Marbella Arena in the heart of Puerto Banus. Tickets are on sale now, don’t miss out as they will go quickly.

Join Pete Tong, Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and the Essential Orchestra on Saturday August 10th at Marbella Arena for an unforgettable night.

DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend, Pete Tong will bring his Ibiza Classics show to the stunning Marbella Arena in Puerto Banus this summer. Ibiza Classics has become the world’s most iconic orchestral electronic music event, a celebration of dance music with timeless classic house tracks.

The party of the year

Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year – the first Ibiza Classics show in Marbella.

For generations of electronic music fans around the world, Pete Tong has been the definitive voice of the scene for decades. The Ibiza Classics project, the globally touring, live orchestral extravaganza has seen Tong and collaborators Jules Buckley taking electronic music to another dimension.

Initially conceived as a one-off for the Proms classical music festival in 2015, translating some of the most loved dance music anthems for an orchestra to celebrate 20 years of Radio One in Ibiza, the way that Classics caught the imagination shocked even Pete: “I went to Manchester to go on breakfast TV to launch it. And by the time I came back on the train to London, we’d sold 18,000 tickets.”

Tickets for the Marbella summer event are available now from petetong.com or the website events.liveit.io but they won’t be around for long.