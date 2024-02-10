Tragic collision on A-7: Woman, 40, dies in wrong-way crash

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 23:32

Tragic Collision on A-7 Image: CEIS/112

TRAGEDY struck in the early hours of February 10 as a 40-year-old woman lost her life in a fatal collision on the A-7 motorway near Alhama de Murcia. The driver, without a seatbelt, travelled an astonishing ten kilometres in the wrong direction before causing the crash. The Guardia Civil has initiated an investigation to discover the reasons behind this incident.

Swift Emergency Response to Tragic A-7 Collision

Around 2:00 am, multiple calls flooded the emergency services reporting a head-on collision at kilometre 598. Before the crash, a dozen drivers had already alerted authorities about a vehicle moving in the opposite direction, prompting risky manoeuvres to avoid it. Responding swiftly, the Guardia Civil, firefighters, and emergency medical units rushed to the scene.

Victim and Rescue Efforts in A-7 Motorway Tragedy

The woman, who tragically lost her life, was not wearing a seatbelt, and her body was transported to the Institute of Legal Medicine for autopsy and toxicological analysis. The 46-year-old driver of the other vehicle was rescued by firefighters, received medical attention, and was subsequently taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia. The investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances leading to this devastating incident.

