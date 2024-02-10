Tribute concert to Linkin Park

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 14:13
Photo: Facebook / Linkoln Park
Linkoln Park, one of Spain’s greates tribute bands, are back stronger than ever to continue keeping Linkin Park’s legacy alive and presenting their biggest tour to date.
The band will perform at La Trinchera in Malaga on Saturday March 23 and tickets are available now from entradium.com.
After the 20th anniversary of the acclaimed Meteora, the multi-million selling album released back in 2023, they are dedicating this tour to pay tribute to the Californian band’s second album by playing it in its entirety, as well as other songs that can’t be missed from the rest of their discography.
Linkin Park is among the best-selling bands of the 21st century and the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. They have won two Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards and three World Music Awards.
Spanish band, Linkoln Park’s main goal, is to continue trying to pay them the best tribute they can.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.