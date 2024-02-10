Tribute concert to Linkin Park

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 14:13

Photo: Facebook / Linkoln Park

Linkoln Park, one of Spain’s greates tribute bands, are back stronger than ever to continue keeping Linkin Park’s legacy alive and presenting their biggest tour to date.

The band will perform at La Trinchera in Malaga on Saturday March 23 and tickets are available now from entradium.com.

After the 20th anniversary of the acclaimed Meteora, the multi-million selling album released back in 2023, they are dedicating this tour to pay tribute to the Californian band’s second album by playing it in its entirety, as well as other songs that can’t be missed from the rest of their discography.

Linkin Park is among the best-selling bands of the 21st century and the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. They have won two Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards and three World Music Awards.

Spanish band, Linkoln Park’s main goal, is to continue trying to pay them the best tribute they can.