Velez-Malaga Carnival 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 22:00
Vibrant Traditions and Community Spirit
Images: Velez Malaga Town Hall
VELEZ-MALAGA celebrated the highly anticipated day of Carnival 2024 on February 4. Residents and visitors flooded the streets to enjoy the dazzling parade that wound through the streets of the town. Onlookers marvelled at the spectacular costumes and enjoyed the carnival music and performances as the lively groups stole the show.
The mayor of Velez Malaga Jesús Lupiáñez accompanied by some of the town councillors took part in the festivities alongside the community. The event, as always, showcased the cultural richness of the area, and the traditions of the Carnival celebrations making it a highlight for both locals and tourists.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.