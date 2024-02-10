Trending:

Velez-Malaga Carnival 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 22:00

Vibrant Traditions and Community Spirit Images: Velez Malaga Town Hall

VELEZ-MALAGA celebrated the highly anticipated day of Carnival 2024 on February 4. Residents and visitors flooded the streets to enjoy the dazzling parade that wound through the streets of the town. Onlookers marvelled at the spectacular costumes and enjoyed the carnival music and performances as the lively groups stole the show.

Tourist Delight: Velez-Malaga’s Carnival a Highlight for Visitors

The mayor of Velez Malaga Jesús Lupiáñez accompanied by some of the town councillors took part in the festivities alongside the community. The event, as always, showcased the cultural richness of the area, and the traditions of the Carnival celebrations making it a highlight for both locals and tourists.

Images: Velez Malaga Town Hall

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

