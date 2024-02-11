Charity cheers Paul’s fundraiser

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 17:46

Having made it through his ‘dry January’ challenge, Paul has raised €520 for charity Project 4 All.

One of a team of volunteers, Paul helps to bring hot meals to homeless people on the streets. The charity has also provided tents, sleeping bags and clothing to those individuals in desperate need.

“I’m lucky enough to have had good fortune and great opportunities in my life,” said Paul, “so this is my way of giving back to others less fortunate”.

Project 4 All spokesman Jonny Elraiz added; “One of the great things about Project 4 All is that our roots are firmly based in the community- and what an amazing community we have!

“We’d like to thank Paul for choosing Project 4 All as his beneficiary. 2024 poses many challenges for us with the cost of living and housing crisis (especially in Costa areas). We’re in the cold and wet months right now and people really feel the consequences of life on the streets.

“The good thing is we accept the challenge! and do so with a smile and open arms. We are looking at some exciting ideas of how we can move forward to help more people, more efficiently.”

“We have Casa Martina, a women’s safe house and a night house for men, in Benissa. Anyone who wants to get involved is more than welcome and can find more info on www.project4all.org “.