By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 11:56
Property Services and Real Estate Exhibition
Photo: Costa del Sol Networking
The Costa del Sol Property Services and Real Estate Exhibition is on Thursday March 7 from 11am until 3pm at the Senator Marbella Spa Hotel.
The guest speaker is Sam Baker from De Cotta Law who will be talking about ‘buying and selling property in Spain’, a subject that many will find interesting to dispel some of the myths surrounding the process and will give valuable insights into different aspects of how to maximise the return on your investment.
This event has been developed in order to connect individuals and businesses interested in buying or selling products and services, or creating and maintaining relationships within the Costa del Sol’s real estate and property service supplier markets.
There is free on-site parking, breakfast and lunch are available at the on-site restaurant and there is full wheelchair accessibility. If you would like more information or to exhibit and purchase a display table for this event, please fill in our booking form on the website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.