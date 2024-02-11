By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 11:56

Property Services and Real Estate Exhibition Photo: Costa del Sol Networking

The Costa del Sol Property Services and Real Estate Exhibition is on Thursday March 7 from 11am until 3pm at the Senator Marbella Spa Hotel.

The guest speaker is Sam Baker from De Cotta Law who will be talking about ‘buying and selling property in Spain’, a subject that many will find interesting to dispel some of the myths surrounding the process and will give valuable insights into different aspects of how to maximise the return on your investment.

This event has been developed in order to connect individuals and businesses interested in buying or selling products and services, or creating and maintaining relationships within the Costa del Sol’s real estate and property service supplier markets.

There is free on-site parking, breakfast and lunch are available at the on-site restaurant and there is full wheelchair accessibility. If you would like more information or to exhibit and purchase a display table for this event, please fill in our booking form on the website.