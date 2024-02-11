David Hazeltine Trio: a sonic brushstroke

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Feb 2024
Photo: Facebook / David Hazeltine
Each note of the David Hazeltine Trio has been described as a sonic brushstroke that creates a constantly evolving aural canvas.
Hazeltine, at the piano, unleashes his masterful dexterity and fills the space with refined harmonies and original compositions. The trio, in perfect synchronicity, leaves an indelible mark on the souls of those who witness this magical musical experience.
He is bringing his performance to Teatro Echegaray in Malaga on Sunday February 25 at 7pm, tickets are just €15 and are available here
David Hazeltine Born in Milwaukee, David Hazeltine was already playing in clubs as a pre-teen, and before he came of age he had captured the attention and respect of jazz legends such as Sonny Stitt and Chet Baker. They urged him to move to New York, which he did in 1992.
Hazeltine is one of today’s most sought-after pianists. He has worked with such icons of the genre as James Moody, Eddie Harris, Jon Faddis, Joe Henderson, Pepper Adams, Jon Hendricks and Marlena Shaw. He is the most recorded contemporary jazz pianist today, with thirty-five albums as a leader and hundreds as a session musician.
