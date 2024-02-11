Discover El Valdés: Where Gaudí’s influence paints every corner

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 8:00
Celebrating Gaudí's Spirit
Image: andaluciamia.com
JUST four kilometres from the Mediterranean Sea on a hilltop in the Axarquia region, the village of El Valdés has been attracting tourists and those seeking a second home tucked away in this quaint colourful village inspired by the iconic architect and designer Antoni Gaudí.
Resident Antonio Montañez spearheaded a vibrant transformation of El Valdés in the 1990s. The traditional white houses now boast a unique homage to Gaudí’s distinctive style. The best evidence of this transformation is Montañez’s own Casa Museo de la Axarquía but it extends throughout the town, peppering the streets with colour.
A children’s playground features a mini train in the iconic mosaic style, a mosaic tree dedicated to the area’s stonemasons, a beautiful fountain and some street and hamlet signs are also adorned with this unique design.
This village only a 15-minute drive from Rincon de la Victoria is also part of the Axarquia Ruta de la Pasa (the raisin route) which is surrounded by vineyards, olive and almond trees creating stunning scenic five-kilometre route to the town of Moclinejo. The distinctive beauty of this area makes it one of Axarquia’s must-visit towns.
