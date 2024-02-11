From cliffs to cuisine: Eastern Axarquia attracts global travellers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 22:30

Discover Axarquía's charm in February Image: Shutterstock/ Ahn Eun sil

EASTERN Axarquia has been highlighted as a sought-after destination, boasting superb gastronomy, a great balance of quality and price, and of course breathtaking landscapes. As tourists seek rural getaways more and more Sierras Tejeda, Almijara, Alhama Natural Park, or the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs offer the perfect destinations for them.

Andalucian Tourism Soars: Cómpeta, Frigiliana, and Torrox in the Spotlight

Towns such as Cómpeta, Frigiliana, and Torrox lead Andalucian tourism. Hospitality and beach business associations highlighted the region’s positive performance in attracting visitors from across Europe and increasingly from the United States due to improved air connectivity.

Rural Getaways on the Rise: Sierras Tejeda, Almijara, Alhama Natural Park Beckon

Rural tourism platforms are predicting a 5 per cent growth in occupancy for February with Valentine’s Day and the White Week contributing to these predictions, occupancy rates will reach 50 per cent for the Malaga province overall. The average stay for domestic tourists is anticipated at 2.42 nights, while foreign guests are expected to exceed ten nights. Premium accommodations with special features like Jacuzzis are in demand.

Besides the popular destinations of Cómpeta, Frigiliana, and Torrox, Sayalonga, Campillos, and Fuente de Piedra are also in demand, strategically located near the Caminito del Rey.

