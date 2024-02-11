By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 14:32

The best Queen tribute band Photo: God Save The Queen

The best Queen Tribute in history, according to Rolling Stones magazine. It is a vibrant show that not only covers the greatest hits of the English pop rock group, but also takes the audience back to the golden age of Bohemian Rhapsody and Live Aid in 1985. Without a doubt, a true musical phenomenon for fans of Freddie Mercury and his band.

God Save The Queen will be performing at the Palacio de Congresos in La Linea on Saturday February 17 at 9pm. Tickets are available at entradas.com or www.enlalineamusica.es

Queen is as current as ever, selling millions in records uninterruptedly for more than 35 years. The God Save The Queen show brings together all their greatest hits in a perfect two-hour compilation of musical majesty.

The band runs through Queen’s catalogue, from their beginnings in 1973 to their last album, Made in Heaven, released after Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991. Unsurpassed hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Love of my Life, We are the Champions, We will Rock You and many others.

The band has performed sold out concerts in major cities including Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Mexico DF, Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool, among others. The impressive lighting, the faithful sound, the outstanding performances of the members and the unsurpassable interpretation of Pablo Padín in the role of Freddie Mercury, make this show the “event of the year”.