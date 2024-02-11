Karaoke music and dance evening

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Fancy a bit of karaoke?
The Andalucia Performing Arts Society, also known as TAPAS, invites you to a fun social evening of Karaoke music and dancing on Saturday February 24 at Venta Torre de vega, Plaza Santa Ana in Alhaurin de la Torre.
Tickets are €5 per person, payable on the door. If you fancy yourself as a bit of a singer or just fancy a fun night out go along to this great venue.
TAPAS was formed in 2004, although they are best known for their fabulous international choir, they also organise many varied social events like this as well as other activities and outings. They always welcome new members with new ideas and skills for important work behind the scenes.
To find out more and how for €12 a year you too can become a member, please contact: info.tapassociety@gmail.com
