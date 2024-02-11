Legal limbo: La Algameca Chica in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 17:12
Exploring La Algameca Chica
Image: Shutterstock/ SerFF79
IN the heart of legal limbo and the threat of demolition, the self-sustained village of La Algameca Chica on the coast of Cartagena has become the subject of a documentary that will shed light on its centuries-old history. This extraordinary village that seems to float on the sea has survived since the mid-18th century.
The documentary, helmed by the talented Murcian filmmaker Blanca Pérez de Tudela, renowned for her impactful work on the Old Prison of Murcia, aims to provide a realistic and intimate portrayal of the village. Interviews and footage will dive into the historical journey of La Algameca Chica examining its evolution and current precarious situation.
Despite existing in legal ambiguity and facing the constant threat of demolition, La Algameca Chica has woven itself into the fabric of Cartagena’s heritage. The documentary will bring its viewers inside village life, and its ‘hut’ like homes, which has been compared to Africa and South America.
The documentary, created through the dedicated efforts of volunteers, family, and friends, seeks financial support to complete its post-production phase through Crowdfunding. In return, backers will enjoy exclusive experiences in La Algameca Chica, ranging from boat trips to authentic village dinners, all contributing to preserving the rich history of this remarkable community.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
