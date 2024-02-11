Long distance walker returns home

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 14:43

Lee surrounded by well wishers Credit: EWN Media

Finally reaching his hometown town of Moraira on the Costa Blanca after 13 days on the road, long-distance charity walker Lee Harker received a hero’s welcome on Saturday February 10.

A large crowd gathered to cheer him as he wearily completed the last 100 metres of a phenomenal journey.

Averaging 48,000 steps per day, Lee tramped around 500 kilometres from Barcelona to Moraira, raising almost €16,000 for local dog’s charity, Akira, a cause that is dear to his heart.

“This is what kept me going when I was on the road”, said an emotional Lee, surrounded by friends, family and well-wishers, “picturing this moment”.

Lee and his family are energetic helpers for Akira, fostering and walking dogs as well as raising awareness and funds.

“I will not stop,” added Lee passionately, “until I have tried my very best to help in every way I can”.

A heartwarming surprise awaited Lee on his return too. His own hero, former Manchester United and England footballer Lee Sharpe had sent a personal video message of support.

Akira President Lin di Stefano added, “Lee’s an amazing person. Every single penny he raises goes directly to Akira and that is going to make such a difference. We are really proud and so grateful to him”.

Is this the end of the road and will Lee be hanging up his hiking boots and putting up his feet for a well-earned rest? Not a chance. Rumour has it new plans are afoot!