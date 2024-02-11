Los Nordicos Almuñecar 2024: Mark your calendar

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 21:53
Social gatherings and getaways
Image: losnordicos.com
Join Los Nordicos Almuñecar social group as they continue 2024 with even more outings and events. Next up is an exciting day trip to Finca Solmark, a picturesque nature observatory with organic farming in Carratraca. On February 23, enjoy a 90-minute journey from Almuñecar to explore the beauty of the farm. Enjoy a delightful coffee session with Pelle Lundborg, the farm’s owner, and savour different varieties of honey and fruits. Pelle will then guide you on a fascinating two-hour tour around the organic haven.
The adventure continues on February 24, as Los Nordicos members gather for the club championship in boule at the pensionistas’ courts, next to the bus station. All members are encouraged to participate in this event starting at 10:00 am.
Looking ahead, mark your calendars for a special bus trip to Sevilla on March 17. Departing from the bus station at 8 am and returning at 9 pm, the trip costs only €25, covering the bus travel. Contact by WhatsApp (+34 677 032 628) to secure your spot on this unforgettable journey. Don’t miss out on these experiences with Los Nordicos Almuñecar!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
