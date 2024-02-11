Mother’s Day at La Scala

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 9:03

Photo: Paul Maxwell

Join La Scala for Mother’s Day on Sunday March 10 with entertainment from the one and only Piano Man -Paul Maxwell.

Paul Maxwel, aka The Piano Man, is an international artist. Paul is of British origin but brought up since childhood here in Andalucia and he currently lives in Marbella. His dynamism at the piano and his powerful voice captivates his audience instantly.

Paul has toured extensively across Europe; appearing in concerts and theatres and has performed events in Holland, Germany, Dubai, Miami, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Czech Republic, UK and Ireland as well as at private parties all over the globe. He has performed and shared the stage with artists including George Benson and Lionel Richie to name but a few.For Mother’s Day he will be performing at La Scala where they will be serving their very popular Sunday lunch menu, plus for all the mothers out there who deserve a treat, there will be free flowing prosecco from 1pm until 3pm.

To book a table or for more information, call Leanne on 951 56 93 62 or visit the website www.lascalamarbella.com