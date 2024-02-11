Motril’s beach boost for year round tourists

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 21:47

Motril's beach makeover Image: Shutterstock/ liquid studios

MOTRIL is making significant strides in transforming its beaches for year-round appeal. A brand-new modern beach bathroom facility at Villa Astrida, coupled with extended cleaning hours and enhanced beach infrastructure maintenance, marks the area’s commitment to elevating coastal experiences.

Breaking Seasonal Limits: Motril’s Year-Round Charm

With the addition of over 300 metres of new beach walkways, accessibility, and convenience receive a substantial boost. This strategic investment aims to break away from the constraints of seasonal tourism, making Motril an inviting destination throughout the year. The move not only improves the overall beachgoing experience but also positions Motril as a forward-thinking town dedicated to providing residents and visitors with top-notch coastal amenities.

For more Axarquia news click here