Motril’s beach boost for year round tourists

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 21:47
Motril's beach makeover
Image: Shutterstock/ liquid studios
MOTRIL is making significant strides in transforming its beaches for year-round appeal. A brand-new modern beach bathroom facility at Villa Astrida, coupled with extended cleaning hours and enhanced beach infrastructure maintenance, marks the area’s commitment to elevating coastal experiences.
With the addition of over 300 metres of new beach walkways, accessibility, and convenience receive a substantial boost. This strategic investment aims to break away from the constraints of seasonal tourism, making Motril an inviting destination throughout the year. The move not only improves the overall beachgoing experience but also positions Motril as a forward-thinking town dedicated to providing residents and visitors with top-notch coastal amenities.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.