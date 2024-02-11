Nomad reopens: a world map of flavours

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 11:45
Flamenco at Nomad
Photo: Facebook / Nomad
The concept of Nomad Restaurant is closely tied to the multi-national nature of residents and visitors to Marbella where you don’t just eat; you travel. Feel the essence of a true nomad and relish in the luxuries of world-class dishes shared amongst friends.
After a short winter break, the restaurant has reopened with events planned for the month of February. Expect a high-energy venue, with a unique wine list and a truly international menu.
First up is the Full Moon Celebration on Saturday February 24; let the lunar magic guide you at Nomad.Immerse yourself in the celestial vibes of their Full Moon Celebration. Indulge in exquisite dishes, under the glow of the full moon. Reserve your spot for an enchanting night under the stars.
Then, on Thursday February 29 there is a live Flamenco Show to experience the passion of Flamenco at Nomad with a captivating evening featuring rhythm, energy, and soul-stirring live performances. Secure your seat now and be part of this extraordinary night!
Don’t miss out on these extraordinary events! Reserve your table today at Nomad Marbella via the website.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
