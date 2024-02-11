Villena Enotur wine event

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 12:12

The historic castle of Villena Credit: Villena Council

From February 16 to 18, the municipality Villena in Valencia Province, will become the centre of Spain’s wine culture with the annual Enotur event.

For three days, local wineries, restaurants and museums will present special offers in wine, cuisine and historical tours, supported by the Alicante Wine Route. The town of Villena will be offering guided tours of the local attractions and wineries with unique menus and wine tasting.

The event will begin with an opening conference on February 16, from 6pm to 9 pm in the Plaza de Santa Maria. With a range of wines and tapas, the evening will be animated by dancing and live music from the Spanish band, IV Cuatro.

On February 17 and 18, four guided routes through the historic centre of Villena will take place, with exploration of the local wine and cuisine culture. The last day of the event will also invite the visitors into the regional Chapi Theatre, to discover the town´s art and cultural history.