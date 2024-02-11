Villena Enotur wine event

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 12:12
The historic castle of Villena
Credit: Villena Council
From February 16 to 18, the municipality Villena in Valencia Province, will become the centre of Spain’s wine culture with the annual Enotur event.
For three days, local wineries, restaurants and museums will present special offers in wine, cuisine and historical tours, supported by the Alicante Wine Route. The town of Villena will be offering guided tours of the local attractions and wineries with unique menus and wine tasting.
The event will begin with an opening conference on February 16, from 6pm to 9 pm in the Plaza de Santa Maria. With a range of wines and tapas, the evening will be animated by dancing and live music from the Spanish band, IV Cuatro.
On February 17 and 18, four guided routes through the historic centre of Villena will take place, with exploration of the local wine and cuisine culture. The last day of the event will also invite the visitors into the regional Chapi Theatre, to discover the town´s art and cultural history.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.