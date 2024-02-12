Activities in Alcoy

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 21:16

Ancient building in Alcoy. Credit: Alcoy Council, X.

Alcoy is a town in the Valencian Community, surrounded by the Serpis River and stunning mountain sights. Alcoy is rich in history and visitors have the chance to discover this Valencian region through numerous activities.

Museu Alcoia de la Festa

Alcoy is distinguished in having the longest history of celebrating the Moors and Christians festival in Spain and the museum reflects the town´s contribution to keeping the local traditions in place. The exhibition focuses on festive costumes, photographs, personal and collective history of the participants and organisers of the festival.

Bungee Jumping

Alcoy is not only rich in history but is a great location for adventure seekers, with 50-metre bungee jumping activities. In half an hour, anyone brave enough gets to experience a life-changing fall through the ancient mountains of Alcoy.

San Jorge church

Dedicated to the patron saint of the town, this Alcoy church is over a hundred years old and architecturally impressive both on the exterior and the interior. The interior contains unique murals and it takes about an hour to encounter the beauty of the church to its fullest.

Circulo Industrial

Alcoy´s community centre, Circulo Industrial is an establishment consisting of a library, exposition rooms, restaurants, secretaries and meeting cabinets. The life of the town happens here with everything from ballet performances to business presentations and food-tasting events. There are three floors and a terrace with a garden to explore, diving into the local community.