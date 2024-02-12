By Anna Akopyan •
Orange tree in Spain
Credit: Comunitat Valenciana
When searching for an authentic experience of Spain’s nature, agritourism is the best opportunity. With distinctive locations within Comunidad Valenciana, visitors can take part in farming, harvesting, and enjoying the scents and tastes of the Valencian region.
San Eusebio Garden
Located in Carcaixent, San Eusebio Garden is a family farm operation, run since 1850. The Orchard has 30 hectares of forest devoted to the cultivation of citrus fruits. The guests can learn about the cultivation, daily work and the history of obtaining citrus fruits. With 100-year-old orange trees in the garden, the visitors get the chance to taste the original Spanish fruit.
Huerto Ribera
Not far off in Carcaixent is the orange grove, Huerto Ribera, which has operated for over a hundred years. The guide offers a specialist, teaching the techniques of fruit growing.
Masia Sort de Boix
The stone farmhouse, Masia Sort de Boix, is located in the municipality of Culla and has the appearance of Maestrazgo farmhouses. The accommodation includes a swimming pool and meals: offered as a banquet under a century-old cherry tree.
Horchateria Daniel
Located in Alboraya, Horchateria Daniel is famous for its horchata (natural tiger nut milk). The family establishment opened in 1960 and produces 100 per cent natural horchata and Mediterranean cuisine.
Apivillores
A project based in Villores grants the visitors to learn everything there is about bees. During the visit, individuals and families can engage in activities including exploring the hives, working with bees and tasting honey.
